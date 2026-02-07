<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru’s </a>already strained transport system came under further pressure on Saturday as app-based cab and auto drivers participated in an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/app-based-taxi-auto-drivers-to-observe-nationwide-day-long-strike-on-february-7-3889851">all-India strike</a>, disrupting travel across multiple parts of the city. </p><p>Commuters reported longer waiting times, frequent cancellations and sharply reduced availability of autos and cabs on popular aggregator platforms, especially during the morning peak hour.</p><p>The high demand for drivers also led to hikes in prices in congested areas such as the Outer Ring Road and Sarjapur Road.</p><p>Travel to the airport was also impacted. </p>.Bengaluru Metro fare hike: Centre can’t cut fares, only reconstitute panel.<p> “We had to wait for more than an hour to get an auto or cab. While we are already a higher rates, why should we end up adding tips, but still drivers don't accept rides,” said Geeta K, an Iblur resident.</p><p>Several residents also shared instances of drivers requesting to book trips offline rather than booking through aggregator platforms. </p><p>In Karnataka, the strike was called by the Karnataka App-based Workers Union (KAWU), which has written to Union and State transport ministers, seeking urgent regulatory intervention in the app-based transport sector. The union has demanded immediate notification of minimum base fares for aggregator services and a ban on the use of private, non-commercial vehicles for commercial transport.</p><p>“We’re not just opposing this at the state level, but also at the union level. In Bengaluru, the drivers are not protesting on the streets but instead refuse to login to aggregator platforms,” said Mohammad Inayath Ali, founding president of KAWU.</p>