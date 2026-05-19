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Bengaluru: All manholes to be desilted by May-end, says BWSSB

BWSSB has cracked down on households that illegally connected rainwater pipelines to the sewerage network instead of storm water drains in the last one year.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 19:29 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 19:29 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnataka NewsBWSSBmanholes

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