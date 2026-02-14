<p>Bengaluru: Organisations and institutions across the city are hosting a range of events for Shivaratri this weekend.</p>.<p><strong>Bhajan jamming</strong></p>.<p>An immersive musical and meditative experience curated by Bangalore Meditates on the night of Shivaratri, this event blends collective bhajan singing with live unplugged band accompaniment and a full moon meditation session.</p>.<p>It will be held on Sunday at 6 pm at Bloom Creative Zone, Haralur. Tickets available online.</p>.<p><strong>Live from Isha</strong></p>.<p>Though hosted at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, the all-night event will also be live-streamed. The event begins at 6 pm on Sunday and concludes at 6 am the next day. The night-long event features musical performances, mantra recitations and guided meditation. Details on isha.sadhguru.org.</p>.<p><strong>Mindful celebrations</strong></p>.<p>The Art of Living International Centre is hosting a special Shivaratri celebration focused on meditation, mantra and mindful awakening on Sunday. Though the broader programme includes pujas, the highlight is the evening-to-night meditation sessions, mantra chanting and guided reflective practice. Details on artofliving.org.</p>