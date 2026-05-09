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'All of that is false': Shivakumar rejects claims of Tamil Nadu Congress MLAs being shifted to Bengaluru

"The party high command has not spoken to me about it," said Shivakumar while rejecting claims that five Tamil Nadu MLAs had arrived at Eagleton Resort near Bengaluru.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 12:25 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 12:25 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsCongressD K ShivakumarTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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