'All of that is false': Shivakumar rejects claims of Tamil Nadu Congress MLAs being shifted to Bengaluru

<p>Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> on Saturday rejected the claims of Congress MLAs from Tamil Nadu being shifted to a resort in Bengaluru post Assembly elections. He further said that he was unaware of any such move.</p><p>Amid speculation about legislators being moved to resorts in other states and ongoing political negotiations, internal party discussions and interactions between senior leaders have continued. However, no official confirmation has been made regarding any such relocation of MLAs.</p><p>Political activity in Tamil Nadu has intensified following the Assembly election results, with parties engaged in consultations over government formation and support arrangements.</p>.'Stayed in Bengaluru, studied in library everyday': Karnataka village youth secures all India first rank in IFS examination.<p>Rejecting claims that five Tamil Nadu MLAs had arrived at Eagleton Resort near Bengaluru, Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president, said, "All of that is false. No MLAs have come to Eagleton Resort. I am not aware of it." Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he added that he had only seen media reports regarding developments in Tamil Nadu and had not received any communication from the Congress high command on the matter.</p>.<p>"The party high command has not spoken to me about it. If the party high command speaks, that is a different matter. Whatever stand the party takes, I will abide by it. It is a party decision," he said.</p>.<p>When asked about the reported shifting political alignments in Tamil Nadu, where some leaders were said to be extending and later withdrawing support, Shivakumar said, "I am not aware of it. I do not have that much information. No one has spoken to me about it." The Congress leader also confirmed that he was travelling to Puducherry on Saturday. "Yes, I had not visited the Shaneswara temple in a long time. I am going to visit it," he said.</p>.<p>Responding to questions on the 'Abhimanotsava' celebrations being organised to felicitate former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, the deputy CM conveyed his wishes and said political differences should not overshadow personal respect.</p>.<p>"If it is his birthday, let it be celebrated well. We have all worked with him. In the end, his party people want to organise and honour him. There is nothing wrong with that. Let them do their duty. I wish him good health," he said.</p>.<p>On allegations related to ticket allocations by the Karnataka State Cricket Association, Shivakumar said he had only represented the collective views of legislators across party lines regarding their entitlement to match tickets.</p>.<p>The BCCI recently announced that the IPL final would be shifted from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad. Some opposition members in Karnataka alleged that the decision was influenced by the distribution of tickets to MLAs, allegations which Shivakumar had rejected on Wednesday.</p>.<p>"I am a representative of the people of Karnataka. Whatever my MLAs say, I have to do that. All parties in the Assembly together raised the request, and we acted on it," he said.</p>.Attention Bengaluru! Namma Metro to start early on May 10, check timings.<p>He clarified the demand, adding, "Earlier they were giving two tickets; I said, please give three now. That is all," referring to cricket match ticket allocations for legislators.</p>.<p>The Deputy Chief Minister also defended the allocation of cricket match tickets to legislators, which had sparked political controversy in Karnataka, and accused the BJP of "politicising the matter unnecessarily." "BJP people are making politics out of it. They wanted more tickets and more business, and that is why they are creating drama," he alleged. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>