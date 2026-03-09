<p>Bengaluru: An all-woman crew operated the Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru and Mysuru on Sunday to mark International Women's Day. </p>.<p>Loco pilot Balla Sivaparvathi, assistant loco pilot Aswathi S Nair, and train manager (guard) Priyadarshini operated the train number 20607 Chennai Central-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express. </p>.Man held for keeping snake in toilet of Vande Bharat in Maharashtra.<p>The train was flagged off by Priya, Senior Divisional Operations Manager; Uma Sharma, Senior Divisional Personnel Officer (Co-ordination); Nivedita Balaraddiyavar, Divisional Commercial Manager; and Akhil Mattu, Divisional Electrical Engineer (Traction Operations). </p>.<p>Women staff and women passengers were greeted by presenting rose buds, according to the South Western Railway (SWR). </p>