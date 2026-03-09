Menu
All-woman crew operates Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru and Mysuru

Loco pilot Balla Sivaparvathi, assistant loco pilot Aswathi S Nair, and train manager (guard) Priyadarshini operated the train number 20607 Chennai Central-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express.
Last Updated : 08 March 2026, 20:54 IST
Published 08 March 2026, 20:54 IST
