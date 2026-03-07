All-women police platoons hold special parade in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Ahead of International Women’s Day, the Bengaluru City Police held a special 'Women’s Monthly Parade' at the CAR Central Parade Ground on Friday, showcasing the strength and achievements of women in the force.</p>.<p>During the parade, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh received the guard of honour from contingents comprising only women officers and staff.</p>.<p>The parade was commanded by Mohammed Sujitha MS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South-East Division, with Reena Suvarna, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Whitefield Sub-Division, as Assistant Parade Commander.</p>.Bengaluru Traffic Police organise motorbike rally to raise awareness about road safety.<p>After the parade, the 'Rani Chennamma Squad', a special women’s police team, performed a karate demonstration, showcasing self-defence techniques. The team broke tiles with their fists and smashed earthen pots placed eight feet high with powerful kicks, drawing applause from the audience.</p>.<p>As part of the 'Parihar' initiative, around 100 autorickshaws were provided to women auto drivers and displayed at the parade ground. The women drivers attended the event in uniform, a key highlight of the programme.</p>.<p>The police commissioner conveyed Women’s Day greetings to all women officers and personnel at the parade and presented commendation certificates to 60 women officers and staff for distinguished service.</p>