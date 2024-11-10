'Almost got trafficked': Fake Ola cab picks up woman at Bengaluru airport in harrowing incident
The woman got into the car thinking it was the Ola ride she had booked. However, her suspicions were aroused when the driver did not ask for the OTP and asked her to key in her address in his phone's Maps app instead
almost got trafficked/raped/looted/assaulted by a random cab driver who was let in by @BLRAirport in the Ola pickup station & impersonated to be one at terminal 1 of BLR airport at 10:30pm had I not called 112, I’d not be here typing this pic.twitter.com/QpFdlRJFjF