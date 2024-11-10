Home
'Almost got trafficked': Fake Ola cab picks up woman at Bengaluru airport in harrowing incident

The woman got into the car thinking it was the Ola ride she had booked. However, her suspicions were aroused when the driver did not ask for the OTP and asked her to key in her address in his phone's Maps app instead
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 11:33 IST

Published 10 November 2024, 11:33 IST
BengaluruKempegowda International Airportbengaluru crimeOlaTrendingViralride-hailing servicescab driver

