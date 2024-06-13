Alstom wins metro contract to install platform screen doors, driverless signalling tech

Bengaluru: Alstom Transport has secured a €96.2 million (Rs 868.9 crore) contract to design, manufacture, supply, install, test and commission a fully automated Communications Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling system for Namma Metro’s Phases 2, 2A and 2B, covering 80.39 km.
The CBTC technology enables driverless metro train operations.
The French multinational will also install full-height platform screen doors (PSDs) at all underground stations on the Pink Line (Nagavara-Kalena Agrahara) and the airport terminal station. Additionally, half-height platform screen gates (PSGs) will be installed at the airport city at-grade station.
According to Alstom, PSDs at underground stations can lead to significant energy savings by reducing air-conditioning needs.
The contract includes personnel training and annual maintenance for five years.
A senior BMRCL official confirmed the award of the contract to Alstom.
The BMRCL initially invited tenders in March 2023, but extended the deadline four months later to invite international competitive bids. The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is funding the project.
Alstom emerged as the lowest bidder on January 11, quoting Rs 857 crore, followed by Siemens India (Rs 912 crore) and Nippon Signal (Rs 944 crore).
Alstom will deploy the CBTC Urbalis solution and the highest Grade of Automation (GoA4) across 50 metro stations and three depots in Bengaluru. Additionally, Alstom’s Urbalis Vision platform will be set up at the integrated Operation Control Centre in Baiyappanahalli and the backup Control Centre in Peenya. These centres will control and monitor all train operations, interfacing with the rolling stock manufactured by BEML.
Alstom’s predictive maintenance tool, HealthHubTM, will enable real-time condition-based monitoring of trains, infrastructure, and signalling assets using advanced data analytics to predict the remaining useful life. This approach aims to minimise operational downtime, maximise system availability, and optimise lifecycle costs.
This is Alstom’s third contract with BMRCL. The company is currently providing traction and power supply electrification for Phase 2.
In 2009, Alstom won the contract to provide the U200 signalling and telecommunications solution for 42 km of tracks in Phase I.
Published 12 June 2024, 21:49 IST