Alstom wins metro contract to install platform screen doors, driverless signalling tech

Alstom will deploy the CBTC Urbalis solution and the highest Grade of Automation (GoA4) across 50 metro stations and three depots in Bengaluru. Additionally, Alstom’s Urbalis Vision platform will be set up at the integrated Operation Control Centre in Baiyappanahalli and the backup Control Centre in Peenya. These centres will control and monitor all train operations, interfacing with the rolling stock manufactured by BEML.