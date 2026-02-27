Bengaluru: Amadeus back on stage next week

<p>Arjun Sajnani’s revival of Peter Shaffer’s ‘Amadeus’ is all set for another run this March, following the success of its February debut. The play is a contemporary resurrection of Shaffer’s classic, delving into the complex rivalry between musical geniuses Mozart and Salieri.</p>.<p>The play debuted at the Prestige Centre for Performing Arts recently. Speaking to <em>Metrolife</em>, Sajnani says, “Amadeus is a phenomenal piece of writing, it’s a great play, audiences would love it. I thought I could do a great job with it, and with the kind of technology we used in the visuals and audio, the emotional impact created was high.”</p>.<p>For the actors, the revival is as much a feast for the senses as it is a dramatic challenge. Darius Sunawala (Mozart) says, “This play is hard to dilute down to a single word; where the themes of betrayal, love, and obsession are woven into a single knot of a play that holds relevance even today.” </p>.<p>While Sunawala sees the play as the essence of the human condition, Vivek Madan (Salieri) finds that the play resonates with divinity and art.</p>.<p>“Shaffer is a master of his craft, and this is by far the most challenging part I have played,” Madan adds.</p>.<p>From March 6-8, 7.30 pm, Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleswaram. Tickets online.</p>