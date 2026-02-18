<p>Arjun Sajnani is bringing ‘Amadeus’, Peter Shaffer’s acclaimed play on Mozart, back to Bengaluru after more than two decades. He first directed it in 1982, after which it had a short run in cities like Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru.</p>.<p>‘Amadeus’ is a fictitious examination of the “unending and fatal rivalry” between Mozart, regarded as one of the most prolific composers in Western music history, and his contemporary, Antonio Salieri. In the play, Salieri resents that Mozart is the “chosen one” among musicians, whose genius he had recognised before the world did.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Sajnani says the script, music and emotions are timeless, which is why he wanted to revive it for a new generation. He believes “a part of living and learning is discovering new things”, and each time he revisits the script, he uncovers new emotional depths.</p>.<p class="bodytext">When it premiered, the production featured a minimal stage setting. In the current version, visual technology has been used to “transport audiences to Vienna and to Salieri’s residence”. Mozart’s music features in the play as snippets and is used “judiciously” to evoke a wide range of emotions. Some choral and operatic pieces are also explored. “There will be enough music to whet people’s appetite to learn more about Mozart and Western classical music,” he says.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">On February 21, 7 pm, and February 22, 5 pm, at Prestige Centre for Performing Arts, Konanakunte. Tickets online.</span></p>