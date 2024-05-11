Amazon, Samarthanam Trust host cricket match for blind  

Bengaluru: Amazon.in and Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled organised a cricket match for visually impaired people in Bengaluru as part of the e-commerce giant’s Global Month of Volunteering, celebrated in May.

As part of the initiative, the team played in two matches: one involving a mix of Amazon volunteers and visually impaired players, and the other between Amazon volunteers and people with visual impairment.

"The Samarthanam team was awarded the winning trophy and a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh for their exceptional performance, sportsmanship and refined skills demonstrated throughout the matches,” a release by Amazon.in said.