Amazon, Samarthanam Trust host cricket match for blind  

Bengaluru: Amazon.in and Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled organised a cricket match for visually impaired people in Bengaluru as part of the e-commerce giant’s Global Month of Volunteering, celebrated in May.
As part of the initiative, the team played in two matches: one involving a mix of Amazon volunteers and visually impaired players, and the other between Amazon volunteers and people with visual impairment.
"The Samarthanam team was awarded the winning trophy and a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh for their exceptional performance, sportsmanship and refined skills demonstrated throughout the matches,” a release by Amazon.in said.
One of the distinguishing features of this match was the use of a specially designed cricket ball embedded with sound-generating components to aid players with visual impairments, making the game more accessible and engaging for them, the release added.
Global Month of Volunteering (GMV) is an annual global event where Amazon’s leaders, employees, partners, and even some customers all over the world come together to support causes that can make a difference.
Published 10 May 2024, 20:22 IST