<p>Bengaluru: With the LPG crisis deepening, the demand for wood has gone up since many hotels, PGs and others are turning to traditional firewood cooking.</p>.<p>Noting that this could lead to increase in tree felling, the forest department has directed its officials to exercise extreme caution and prevent illegal tree felling.</p>.Bengaluru hoteliers make a beeline for firewood from Shivajinagar, Lalbagh .<p>In an order passed on Thursday, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre said illegal tree felling might increase not just in forest area, but also in government properties and other green patches. </p>.<p>“It is important to stay vigilant,” the order said. So, the forest department officials have been asked to intensify patrolling and stay alert.</p>