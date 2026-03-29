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Amid LPG crisis, Bengaluru bets big on biogas plants

The renewed attention towards biogas follows the recent LPG shortages that disrupted commercial and domestic kitchens, pushing them to reconsider alternatives.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 20:53 IST
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A worker clears wet waste at the Kasa Rasa plant in Koramangala.
A worker clears wet waste at the Kasa Rasa plant in Koramangala.
Scan to see how Bengaluru’s waste becomes biogas.
Scan to see how Bengaluru’s waste becomes biogas.
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Published 28 March 2026, 20:53 IST
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