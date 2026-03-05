Amid West Asia conflict, flight from Dubai brings back people to Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Amid tensions across parts of West Asia, anxious scenes unfolded at Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) as the solitary Emirates flight from Dubai landed around 6.52 pm.</p>.<p>With flights to and from Dubai severely affected for five days, families held bouquets and mobile phones, scanning faces emerging from the sliding doors as they waited to greet their loved ones.</p>.<p>Many returning passengers spoke of tension in the air, saying they had heard missiles overhead for the past five days.</p>.<p>Some have taken refuge here.</p>.<p>Alia, a British citizen, was desperate to get out of the UAE. “It was a frightening situation,” she said, describing the loud blasts in the night. She expressed relief about landing in Bengaluru. “I have friends and family here,” Alia added.</p>.Indian passengers stuck in Abu Dhabi heave sigh of relief on arrival at Bengaluru airport.<p>Jigani resident Chandra Shekhar, 41, was caught in Dubai during a week-long trip to visit his wife. “She was unwell,” Shekhar said of his wife. “I wanted to take care of her.”</p>.<p>Shekhar was supposed to return on February 28, but happened to spend more time with his wife as the flights got cancelled. “Though Dubai functioned normally on the surface, there was underling tension,” he said. “I felt uncomfortable leaving my wife (alone), but she was confident about the Dubai government (protecting her).”</p>.<p>“I had gone to Dubai to drop my daughter who had just given birth. It was very difficult to leave my daughter and five-month-old baby and come back to Bengaluru. I still feel scared,” said Preeti, 58. </p>.<p class="CrossHead">Chaos at airport </p>.<p>At 9 pm on February 28, Chandra Shivanna, 65, boarded a flight from Dubai to the United States to meet her son.</p>.<p>“We were headed to the US via Dubai,” she said. “We boarded the flight and the engines were on. But it was announced that there would be a delay. Later, the pilot announced that the airspace had been closed due to the conflict and he was trying to find an alternative route. Eventually, we were asked to deboard the flight at 4 am.”</p>.<p>Chandra and her husband decided to cancel their trip. “Once we got out of the flight, the airport was in utter chaos,” she said. People did not know where to go. We knew it was not the right time (for the US trip). Thankfully, our airline organised our transport and stay for five days.”</p>.<p><span class="bold">Dubai calmer than what is being shown</span></p>.<p>Passengers <span class="italic">DH</span> spoke to said Dubai was much calmer than what is being portrayed on social media and Indian news channels.</p>.<p>Despite the conflict, businesses such as hotels did not hike prices.</p>.<p>“I was there to watch the Dubai tennis open,” said Chandrashekar CK, a Kanakapura resident. When his flight was cancelled, he stayed back and worked remotely.</p>.<p>“My family back home was panicking because of the news they were consuming. There was so much fake news that it left me shocked,” he added.</p>.<p><span class="bold">34 flights cancelled on Wednesday</span></p>.<p>Airspace restrictions prompted the cancellation of 34 flights at KIA. Eighteen arrivals and 16 departures were cancelled, affecting flights to Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Dubai, and Doha.</p>