Amid Namma Metro fare row, Dy CM Shivakumar asks BMRCL to reconsider hike

<p>Bengaluru: With the proposed 5% Namma Metro fare hike triggering a fresh Centre–state face-off, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday said the Karnataka government would ask Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) to review its finances and reconsider the fare revision.</p><p>“The decision to increase the fare was neither taken by the state government nor by the Central government. It was implemented based on the recommendations of the Fare Fixation Committee, which is an independent body,” the Bengaluru Development Minister said at a press conference.</p><p>The committee, he said, had suggested an annual fare hike of up to 5%. “We will ask BMRCL to recalculate its operation and maintenance (O&M) costs including staff salaries, electricity bills and fuel, based on the formula adopted by the Delhi Metro,” he said, reiterating that he had no direct or indirect role in the metro fare hike.</p>.12 godowns gutted in fire near Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway.<p>Shivakumar also asserted that it was the state government that directed the metro to withhold the hike, maintaining that the Centre has no authority to interfere in the matter.</p><p>He also questioned the postponement of the BMRCL board meeting scheduled for Monday, where the temporary deferral of the fare hike was expected to be discussed.</p><p>“I was waiting to see what order they would issue after the meeting. I was watching what politics they would play. That is why I kept quiet. Those calling it a temporary victory should have convened the board meeting and issued directions,” he said.</p><p>Without naming the BJP, Shivakumar pointed out that the Karnataka government had, in 2020, written to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs seeking constitution of the Fare Fixation Committee. “The committee submitted its report in February 2025 and its term has now expired. If fares are to be revised, the Centre must constitute a new committee,” he said, adding some BJP leaders are “playing politics”. </p><p>On the state government’s withdrawal of shadow cash support, the Deputy Chief Minister said Karnataka has paid Rs 5,066 crore to BMRCL so far, including loan repayments.</p><p>He further noted that Metro fares in Bengaluru are higher than those in New Delhi because the Centre bears the cost of security at Metro stations in Delhi, whereas in Bengaluru the expenditure is borne by BMRCL.</p>