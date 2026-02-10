Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Amid Namma Metro fare row, Dy CM Shivakumar asks BMRCL to reconsider hike

Shivakumar also asserted that it was the state government that directed the metro to withhold the hike, maintaining that the Centre has no authority to interfere in the matter.
Last Updated : 09 February 2026, 21:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 February 2026, 21:12 IST
Bengaluru newsNamma MetroD K Shivakumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us