Amrit Kalash special train flagged off at SMVT Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A special train from Bengaluru to New Delhi was flagged off on Friday to accommodate the participants of the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' programme on October 30 and 31 in the national capital.
Rajya Sabha member Lehar Singh Siroya flagged off train no. 06507/06508 SMVT Bengaluru–Hazrat Nizamuddin–SMVT Bengaluru Amrit Kalash Yatra Special. It left the SMVT Bengaluru railway station at 2 pm with 1,030 participants and officials.
It will reach the Hazrat Nizamuddin station in Delhi at 12.30 pm on October 29. The contingent will depart from the station on November 1 and arrive at Bengaluru.
The participants include 234 champions from the Karnataka State Youth Contingent, who are carrying the Amrit Kalash (urns with soil from each household), 314 representatives of urban local bodies, 457 volunteers of the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sanghatan, and 11 escorting officers from the state and central governments.