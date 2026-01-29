<p>Bengaluru: Amruthahalli police busted an inter-state drug racket by arresting 10 people and seized hydro ganja worth an estimated Rs 4 crore.</p><p>The arrested are Kushal, Sagar, Shashank, Wilson, Aashir Ali, Sajjad, Riyaz, Shiyab, Nisar and Abhinav. Efforts are on to nab the kingpin, police said.</p><p>Police said the accused sourced drugs from Thailand and smuggled them by air, selling them across Bengaluru to students, IT-BT employees and partygoers.</p><p>Police seized 3 kg of hydro ganja, 10 kg of drugs and 500 LSD strips. Two cars and 10 mobile phones used in the crime were also recovered.</p>.2 Odisha-based persons held for smuggling 26 kg ganja worth Rs 13.3 lakh into Bengaluru on train.<p><strong>Odisha ganja trail</strong></p>.<p>In a separate case, Talaghattapura police arrested two drug peddlers and seized 78 kg of ganja worth Rs 60 lakh.</p>.<p>The accused are Dhanush and Raghavendra. They operated in the Kariyanpalya area of Talaghattapura, bringing ganja from Odisha at a lower price and selling it at higher rates to locals and students for profit.</p>