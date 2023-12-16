An alcoholic’s road to recovery

Physically, the compulsion was hard to resist. For a week or so, I took gastric tablets since the lack of alcohol made it difficult to eat even simple food like idli. On umpteen occasions, my body almost pushed me into a relapse. My promise to my mother and wife was the only thing that kept me going. Those under rehabilitation are advised to stay away from drinking buddies as that is the most common setting for a relapse. My friends have often tried to entice me. They have goaded me to simply keep them company while they drank. They have also called me a coward when I declined. But till date, I have religiously followed the rule. A few months into AA, even my family felt I had recovered enough not to need it anymore. It has been 10 years and I still attend AA meetings every day. I believe it is a lifelong struggle and one cannot afford a slip. My success is not a fluke. According to an AA survey of 6,000 members in 2014, 49% had stayed away from drinking for five years or more.