Covid-19 exhibition traces trajectory of disease that had world in its grip

The exhibition, which occupies the third floor of the museum, is divided into multiple sections. Sections such as ‘The arrival of a new virus’, ‘Designing a new vaccine’, ‘Trials, results, and approvals’, ‘Vaccine rollout’, and ‘Living with Covid’ take a deep dive into the global efforts that went into developing vaccines for the disease which was first detected in December, 2019 in China. On display, you will also find some of the early testing equipment from the National Institute of Virology, Pune, where research was being conducted on the first few Covid-19 patients in India. A scaled down model of a bioreactor is also on display.