An illegal Akrama Sakrama scheme: Mastered by revenue officers

One way of illegally issuing ‘A’ khata certificates is the use of code in the software that is meant for houses built under the government-funded Ashraya scheme or layouts that are approved by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA). Sources in the BBMP said these codes are misused to issue ‘A’ khata to properties that do not have any statutory approvals. The second common misuse in the outlying areas is backdating the property transactions to the time when the area was under panchayat limits.