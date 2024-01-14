An ode to women composers

Bengaluru: An evening of Lieder and Art Songs with illustrations and translations, 'Portraits of Her – Perspectives of Women in Music' will be held on January 15, 7 pm at Bangalore International Centre7, 4th Main Road, Domlur II Stage.
This concert features songs representing women and their perspectives in music. Women composers of Western classical music in the past were often neglected, underestimated, frowned upon or derided in comparison with their male colleagues.
Today the situation has changed and contemporary women composers are contributing many newly commissioned works. Some of the greatest composers of our time, such as Kaija Saariaho from Finland and Unsuk Chin from South Korea, have been captivating audiences for a few decades. Allowing only one half of the world to speak in music, would make us poor, musically.
This programme honours some of the exceptional women composers of the past: Clara Schumann, Fanny Mendelssohn Hänsel, Cécile Chaminade and Rebecca Clarke. It also highlights how male composers such as Gustav Mahler, Robert Schumann and Gustav Holst have represented women’s perspectives with sensitivity in their compositions