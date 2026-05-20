Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Analogue’s the way: Bengalureans want to slow down

The frustration had been building for a long time. As a child, he read books and had conversations with friends and family about what he had read.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 02:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 May 2026, 02:16 IST

Follow us on :

Follow Us