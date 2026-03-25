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Andhra Pradesh man arrested for selling red sanders in Bengaluru

The arrested suspect, identified as Babajan, 38, from Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh, was found in possession of the red sandalwood pieces.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 23:20 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 23:20 IST
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