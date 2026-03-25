<p>Bengaluru: Madiwala police arrested a man for illegally selling red sandalwood and recovered 285 kg of the wood worth Rs 7.12 lakh, officials said.</p>.<p>The arrested suspect, identified as Babajan, 38, from Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh, was found in possession of the red sandalwood pieces.</p>.<p>Police said that on March 11, they received information that the suspect was near the Silk Board bus stand with the pieces for sale.</p>.<p>A team of policemen intercepted Babajan and placed him under arrest.</p>.<p>During custodial interrogation, he confessed that he had stored the illegally obtained red sandalwood on an empty plot near Anekal on the outskirts of the city.</p>.<p>Police later recovered the stored goods. Further investigation is underway to identify the source of the goods.</p>