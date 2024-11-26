Andhra woman found dead in relative’s house in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A woman from Andhra Pradesh was found dead at a friend’s house on the outskirts of Bengaluru.</p>.<p>The police said 25-year-old Tirupati native, Lakshmi, and her husband had come to Bengaluru to attend a function in Malleswaram and were staying at a relative’s house in Nelamangala.</p>.<p>On Sunday, Lakshmi went to bathe, but didn’t return for some time. When her family members checked, they found her lying unconscious on the floor of the washroom.</p>.<p>She was later declared dead at the hospital. The Nelamangala Town police have registered an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) and launched an investigation.</p>.<p>“The post-mortem report is awaited, which will help establish the cause of death,” an officer said. “The washroom had a gas geyser and a leak is suspected to be the cause. No foul play was detected."</p>