Andhra woman found dead in relative’s house in Bengaluru

The police said 25-year-old Tirupati native, Lakshmi, and her husband had come to Bengaluru to attend a function in Malleswaram and were staying at a relative’s house in Nelamangala.
DHNS
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 23:33 IST

Published 25 November 2024, 23:33 IST
BengaluruBengaluru news

