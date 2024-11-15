Home
Animal rights groups urge BBMP to reinstate 6 axed officers

Responding to the claims, BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) Suralkar Vikas Kishore refuted allegations of forced removal, stating that no officers were dismissed before their tenure ended.
DHNS
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 02:34 IST

Published 15 November 2024, 02:34 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaBBMP

