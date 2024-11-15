Animal rights groups urge BBMP to reinstate 6 axed officers

<p>Bengaluru: Animal rights groups have petitioned the chief secretary and BBMP chief commissioner, alleging that six officers from the BBMP’s animal husbandry wing, including senior veterinary doctor Dr Manjunath Shinde, were "forcefully" relieved from service.</p>.<p>The letter, submitted by a coalition comprising The Praana Foundation, CJ Memorial Trust, South Bengaluru Cares, Citizens for Animal Birth Control, JP Nagar Canine Squad, Cubbon Park Canines, and The Miniforest Commune, highlighted the critical roles these officers played in ongoing animal husbandry programmes and appealed for their retention.</p>.<p>The coalition pointed out that four of the officers had received extension orders from the Urban Development Department. However, they allege that these officials, including two senior veterinarians, were asked to leave in November without notice or alternative employment options.</p>.80-year-old woman mauled to death by stray dog in Odisha.<p>"We find this extremely unprofessional, especially as these (officials) have contributed significantly to the system,” the letter stated, highlighting the achievements of an assistant director credited with bringing rabies cases to zero in the South Zone this year.</p>.<p>The coalition argued that removing these officials could severely impact animal husbandry initiatives, including the ABC and ARV programmes, potentially setting back progress by several years.</p>.<p>Responding to the claims, BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) Suralkar Vikas Kishore refuted allegations of forced removal, stating that no officers were dismissed before their tenure ended. “Everything is as per the rules,” he asserted.</p>