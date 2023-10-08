Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Anish Thapa, Jyoti Gawate emerge champions in Bengaluru Marathon

Vaibhav Patil won the men’s half-marathon clocking 1.11:50, while Bijoya Barman took the honours in the women’s section with a time of 1.34:39.
Last Updated 08 October 2023, 11:05 IST

Follow Us

Anish Thapa of Services and Maharashtra’s Jyoti Gawate emerged men’s and women’s champions respectively in the Bengaluru Marathon here on Sunday.

Thapa, who had earlier won the New Delhi marathon, stopped the clock at 2.18:06 seconds to win the title, while Services’ Akshay Saini (2.25:04) and Kuldeep Singh of UP (2.26:38) finished second and third.

Gawate (3:08:53), on the other hand, had to ward off a stiff fight from her state mate Ashvini Jadhav (3:09:00) to take the women’s title.

Maharashtra’s Prachi Godbole ended up in the third position with a timing of 4.13:17.

Vaibhav Patil won the men’s half-marathon clocking 1.11:50, while Bijoya Barman took the honours in the women’s section with a time of 1.34:39.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 08 October 2023, 11:05 IST)
BengaluruMarathon

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT