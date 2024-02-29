Annabhagya celebrations: Traffic diversions and parking restrictions today

Bengaluru: Ahead of the 10-year celebration of the state government's Annabhagya scheme being held at Krishna Vihar, Palace Grounds on Thursday, Bengaluru Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory expecting over a lakh participants.
Buses will be diverted along Ballari Road at various points such as Mehkri Circle and Jayamahal Road, to park at Circus Grounds near the TV Tower. All tempo trucks, cars, scooters and bikes coming from the city, Hebbal, Cantonment railway station or Yeshwanthpur will go via Mehkri Circle and enter via Gate No 2 to park their vehicles and walk to the venue. To exit, they can use the Jayamahal Road.
Commuters not going to the program can use alternative stretches on Palace Road, Ballari Road, Cunningham Road, Millers Road, Jayamahal Road, Yeshwanthpur to Mehkri Circle Road, Cantonment Road, Queens Road, Thimmaiah Circle, Balekundri Circle, Sir C V Raman Road, and other roads nearby.
Parking is prohibited on Palace Road, M V Jayaram Road, Vasanth Nagar Road, Jayamahal Road, C V Raman Road, Ballari Road, Ramana Maharshi Road, Nandidurga Road, Taralabalu Road, Mount Carmel College Road, and the stretch from Mehkri Circle towards Yeshwanthpur.
Heavy goods vehicles are strictly prohibited from 7 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 10 pm. They will be diverted at CMTI Junction, Mysuru Bank junction, Hebbal Junction, Old Udaya T V Junction, Haj Camp, Nandidurga Road, Govardhan theatre, and NICE Road Junction.
No vehicles will be allowed to move via the Cauvery junction underpass from 7 am to 9 pm on Thursday.
(Published 29 February 2024, 04:22 IST)