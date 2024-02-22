Annual music festival today, Sunday at Bengaluru's Chowdaiah Memorial Hall

The Bharatiya Samagana Sabha’s 15th annual music festival, 'Kashi Svara Cauvery', will be held on Thursday and Sunday at the Chowdaiah Memorial Hall in the city.
The Bharatiya Samagana Sabha has decided to confer the 12th Samagana Mathanga National Award to Mysore Nagaraj and Dr Mysore Manjunath, popularly known as the Mysore Brothers, on Sunday.
Ranjani Gayatri, Mahesh Kale, Sandeep Narayan, Ramakrishna Murthy, Suma Sudhindra, Shubhendra Rao, Sooryagayatri, Anirban Roy, Vaishali and Jagadeesh Kurthkoti will also perform at the programme.
(Published 21 February 2024, 23:29 IST)