Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Annual pain: Bengaluru water bills to rise by 3% from April

BWSSB had revised water and sanitation tariff for all consumers, a decision it took after 12 years following an approval of the state government.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 22:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 March 2026, 22:36 IST
BengaluruKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us