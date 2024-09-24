Another peak Bengaluru moment: Auto driver installs office chair for extra comfort in his vehicle

In today's day and age, having a comfortable workplace environment is of the utmost importance. It helps one to achieve efficiency in their day-to day job as well seek comfort when the work gets too tiring. Staying true to this sentiment, a Bengaluru auto driver has installed an office chair in the vehicle to relax when things get too hectic.

The picture of the auto driver went viral when an employee of CRED posted it on her social media account saying, "Auto driver’s seat had an office chair fixed for extra comfort, man, I love Bangalore.”

This picture caused a frenzy on internet with thousands of people reacting to it with awe and applauding Bengaluru's culture.