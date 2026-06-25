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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Another snag in Bengaluru's Namma Metro: Commuters deboarded at Cubbon Park as doors fail to shut

The snag left the Challaghatta-bound train stranded at the station for 17 minutes and delayed at least five services moving in the same direction.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 16:49 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 16:49 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaNamma Metro

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