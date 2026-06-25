Another snag in Bengaluru's Namma Metro: Commuters deboarded at Cubbon Park as doors fail to shut

<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/namma-metro">Namma Metro </a>services on the Purple Line encountered another snag during the peak hour on Thursday after the doors of a train did not close properly at the Cubbon Park station, and passengers had to be deboarded. </p><p>The snag left the Challaghatta-bound train stranded at the station for 17 minutes and delayed at least five services moving in the same direction. </p><p>Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said commuters were deboarded at Cubbon Park for a "safety procedure," which was necessitated by a "technical snag". It did not specify the cause. </p><p>According to BMRCL, its operations and maintenance teams rectified the technical issue and fully restored normal services across the Purple Line. </p>.Gone nuts: How a snapped bolt triggered Bengaluru Namma Metro's biggest disruption.<p>A passenger travelling on the train said the doors appeared to be jammed as it arrived at Cubbon Park station. She said the loco pilot could be heard raising the issue over the intercom, and passengers were not allowed to deboard.</p><p>Passengers had anxious moments at the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/mg-road">MG Road</a> metro station, as trains towards Challaghatta were stranded with their doors open for nearly 15 minutes. BMRCL ran announcements inside trains and at stations informing passengers about delays. </p><p>The glitch led to overcrowding at several stations, including MG Road and Majestic. </p><p>For many passengers, this looked like a repeat of Tuesday's nightmare, when the BMRCL shut down train services from MG Road to Magadi Road following the worst technical snag in its history. </p><p>Akriti, a corporate worker, said: "This is the second time this week that there has been such a disruption in the metro, especially during peak hours when there are so many people travelling." </p><p>Vaishali, another passenger, said: "As the train got delayed at MG Road, it started filling up with people and when it went to Cubbon Park and Vidhana Soudha, more passengers got in. Many passengers started arguing about how little space they had to fit in." </p><p>Meghana, a third passenger, urged the BMRCL to inform passengers in advance when such issues arise, so they can take alternative transport. "I was stranded at Cubbon Park on Tuesday and do not want a repeat of that," she said.</p>