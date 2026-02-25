<p class="bodytext">The Reserved Compartment’, will present a Dalit-Ambedkarite anti-caste English poetry showcase, at the Museum of Art & Photography (MAP) this weekend. The event aims to foreground voices that challenge caste hierarchies through raw, personal storytelling and performance.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Organisers say the evening is designed to foster dialogue and reflection while building a sense of community around socially engaged art. Audiences can expect to listen to poems that confront entrenched social barriers while also celebrating resilience, solidarity, and love.</p>.Banu Mushtaq’s Booker-winning stories on stage in Bengaluru on February 27.<p class="bodytext">It will feature poets like Aleena, a Kerala State Sahitya Akademi Kanakashree Award winner, Bharath Raj, who is also a theatre artiste, and Dr Abhijit Shahaji Khandkar, a medical pathologist and founder of the anti-caste poetry collective, The Reserved Compartment.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The programme is expected to attract students, activists, and literature enthusiasts interested in contemporary anti-caste discourse. </p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic"><em>On February 28, 6 pm, at MAP, Kasturba Road. Entry is free, but registration is mandatory. Register at map-india.org</em></span></p>