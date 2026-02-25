Menu
Anti-caste poetry event on February 28 at Bengaluru's Museum of Art & Photography

The programme is expected to attract students, activists, and literature enthusiasts interested in contemporary anti-caste discourse.
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 22:05 IST
Published 24 February 2026, 22:05 IST
