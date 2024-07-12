Aparna Vastarey, presenter and Namma Metro's Kannada voice, no more

Bengaluru: Aparna Vastarey, the Kannada actress and presenter known for her golden voice and cheerful personality, passed away here on Thursday. She was 57.
In recent times, Aparna had gained fame for lending her voice to Kannada announcements in Namma Metro.
Metro travellers are well aware of the refrain: Dayavittu Gamanisi, Mundina Nildana.
Born in Panachanahalli in Chikkamagaluru's Kadur taluk, Aparna grew up in Bengaluru where her father was a film journalist in a Kannada publication.
Aparna soon developed an interest in music, literature and culture, eventually making a debut in Puttanna Kanagal's 1985 Kannada film Masanada Hoovu. She starred alongside 'Rebel Star' Ambareesh.
In the 1990s, Aparna started working as a radio jockey with the All India Radio and as a present on DD Chandana. She later worked in hit television serials such as Moodala Mane and Preethi Illada Mele.
Padmaja Rao, Kannada film and theatre actress who worked with Aparna in several serials, said she was "shocked" at her friend's demise.
"We hadn't met for a year now. I'm at a loss. I'm not able to grieve. I can't even weep," Padmaja told DH.
She described Aparna as a "confident and articulate" anchor with an impeccable command over the Kannada language. She was also a great foodie.
According to Padmaja, Aparna had been unwell for sometime, had lost weight and looked frail.
Vasanthi Hariprakash, Bengaluru-based radio jockey, journalist and anchor who knew Aparna from her days as an anchor in Akashvani FM Rainbow, said she was a "thorough professional".
"She co-hosted a popular radio show called Sakhat Sunday with RJ Prithvi on FM Rainbow when it was launched in 2001-2002. We used to be fond of each other’s personality and work. She was always smiling. It was always a pleasure to meet her at various events. I was always amazed at her clarity and pronunciation as an anchor,” she added.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed his condolences. In an X post, he said he was saddened by the death of "a multifaceted talent who was a household name".
Aparna is survived by husband Nagaraj Vastarey. The couple lived in Banashankari 2nd Stage.
Speaking to reporters, Nagaraj said Aparna suffered from lung cancer, which was detected in the fourth stage in July two years ago.
Published 11 July 2024, 18:56 IST