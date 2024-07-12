Aparna Vastarey, presenter and Namma Metro's Kannada voice, no more

Bengaluru: Aparna Vastarey, the Kannada actress and presenter known for her golden voice and cheerful personality, passed away here on Thursday. She was 57.

In recent times, Aparna had gained fame for lending her voice to Kannada announcements in Namma Metro.

Metro travellers are well aware of the refrain: Dayavittu Gamanisi, Mundina Nildana.

Born in Panachanahalli in Chikkamagaluru's Kadur taluk, Aparna grew up in Bengaluru where her father was a film journalist in a Kannada publication.

Aparna soon developed an interest in music, literature and culture, eventually making a debut in Puttanna Kanagal's 1985 Kannada film Masanada Hoovu. She starred alongside 'Rebel Star' Ambareesh.

In the 1990s, Aparna started working as a radio jockey with the All India Radio and as a present on DD Chandana. She later worked in hit television serials such as Moodala Mane and Preethi Illada Mele.

Padmaja Rao, Kannada film and theatre actress who worked with Aparna in several serials, said she was "shocked" at her friend's demise.

"We hadn't met for a year now. I'm at a loss. I'm not able to grieve. I can't even weep," Padmaja told DH.