Apartments, pvt firm team up to promote water conservation

Bengaluru: To mark World Water Day on March 22, the Bangalore Apartments Federation (BAF) and residents' welfare associations (RWAs) partnered with the internet laundry brand LaundryMate to share innovative washing practices to conserve water.
Successful participants of the campaign were felicitated at the Visvesvaraya Rainwater Harvesting Theme Park on Sunday.
Speaking at the event, environmentalist Dr Viswanath Srikantiah said: “Bengaluru is going through a minor groundwater crisis, where apartment complexes and gated communities are struggling to access borewell water as well as water from tankers. In this hour of crisis, LaundryMate and the BAF have come together to recognise communities that are doing good work in water conservation, making sure they are water efficient, and they can solve part of the problem.”
“The issue of water has put Bengaluru in the news for the last few weeks,” BAF president Vikram Rai said. “Many areas of the city have been water-stressed. I am glad to see so many residents and communities of BAF, who have taken up responsible practices, being recognised through this campaign — their stories will motivate others to adopt such practices."
The winners in the apartment category were Rainbow Drive Layout, Nandi Woods and Sobha Indraprastha.
In the residents' category, the winners were Divya Rani from Sobha City Santorini; Rajeswari Radhakrishnan from Shivnag Dharani Heights Apartment; and Mahesh Munet from Purva Palm Beach.
The Special Mention awards were presented to Ajmera Annex, Mahaveer Seasons, and Suncity Apartment, according to a news release.
(Published 24 March 2024, 20:09 IST)