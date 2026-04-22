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App fix for Bengaluru's garbage black spots

Users upload a photo, tag a nearby landmark, and indicate the scale of the garbage. The interface prioritises speed and accessibility as the app is designed to be intuitive across age groups.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 22:31 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 22:31 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsMetrolife

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