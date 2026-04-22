<p class="bodytext">A Bengaluru-based product designer, Jyothish V M, created NammaKasa, a simple web app to tackle the city’s persistent garbage black spots. Launched on April 8, the platform lets users report waste in under 30 seconds, without a login, OTP, or personal details.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Users upload a photo, tag a nearby landmark, and indicate the scale of the garbage. The interface prioritises speed and accessibility as the app is designed to be intuitive across age groups.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Born of frustration with recurring garbage piles, the idea focuses on visibility. “Authorities clean up, but waste reappears nearby. Tracking is the real bottleneck,” the 31-year-old says. What began as a personal documentation tool soon evolved into a public platform bridging citizens and civic bodies.</p>.South Bengaluru's clean image takes a hit as garbage complaints pile up.<p class="bodytext">Although still in its early days and without formal collaboration, Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) marshals have begun using <br />NammaKasa to identify and clear waste. They have even been posting images of cleaned up spots over the past three days. BSWML has been particularly active in the Mahadevapura ward.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Jyothish hopes that with the traction the web app is getting online, as well as the attention from the BSWML marshals, the issue of black spots across the city will reduce. “Closing the loop was the biggest problem that I was trying to solve, but that is something that is happening from the BSWML side,” he states.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">To report blackspots on the website, visit nammakasa.in</span></p>