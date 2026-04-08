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April 13 deadline to legalise hoardings: GBA

Advertisers can approach either their respective city corporation offices or the GBA head office to apply, the notice states.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 23:12 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 23:12 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsHoardingsGBA

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