<p>Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has decided to regularise hoardings and LED advertisement boards, provided advertisers pay the required fees under the newly introduced Greater Bengaluru Area (Advertisement) Rules, <br>2025.</p>.<p>Officials said the one-time opportunity window will close on April 13.</p>.<p>According to a public notice, advertisers who own legacy hoardings and LED self-advertisement billboards — currently considered illegal — can convert them into commercial billboards under the new scheme.</p>.GBA launches HPV vaccination drive for adolescent girls.<p>Advertisers can approach either their respective city corporation offices or the GBA head office to apply, the notice states.</p>.<p>Some advertisers have already opted for the scheme, as legacy hoardings — many of which had remained without advertisements for years due to a city-wide ban — have started displaying ads again in recent <br>weeks.</p>.<p>While the scheme is expected to generate revenue for civic bodies, the city is likely to be flooded with billboards in the coming days.</p>