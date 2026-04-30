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April 2026: A month of sharp weather swings for Bengaluru

Above-normal temperatures for 29 days, over a month’s rain in just a few hrs
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 20:38 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 20:38 IST
Bengaluru newsweatherrain

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