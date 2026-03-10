<p>Bengaluru: Micro-infrastructure and behavioural hurdles prevent residents from effectively using the door-to-door system, an audit of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>'s waste collection system has found.</p>.<p>The audit also noted issues like mismatch of collection hours when residents are away, fear of stray dogs tearing open bags left outside, and restrictive rules by landlords in rental properties.</p>.<p>Bengaluru NavaNirmana Party (BNP), which released the audit report from its 'Follow the Garbage' campaign, also challenges the long-held public perception that blackspots are primarily due to poor waste collection, blaming it instead on the lack of decentralised citizen participation.</p>.Bengaluru: City waste finds a second life in fields.<p>While citizens accuse civic agencies of shoddy services, the BNP audit revealed that the existing garbage collection system does not account for the daily realities of residents.</p>.<p>"This audit findings suggest that dumping isn't always a sign of negligence, but rather a sign of a system that has not evolved to meet the needs of a working-class neighbourhood," said BNP founder Srikanth Narasimhan.</p>.<p>"Cleaning a blackspot is merely a temporary fix. The only permanent solution is the formal constitution of area sabhas. By institutionalising area sabhas, we can move from reactive to proactive action through community-led governance that fixes the issue permanently ," he added.</p>