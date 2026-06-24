ARO issues fraudulent 'A' khatas for unauthorised layout in Benagluru's Herohalli; suspended

<p>Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) on Tuesday suspended an Assistant Revenue Officer (ARO) for allegedly tampering with records to issue 'A' khatas in an unauthorised layout.</p>.<p>The suspension order accuses KS Manjula, ARO at Herohalli subdivision of Bengaluru West City Corporation, of facilitating khatas for over 50 sites in an unauthorised layout of four acres in Herohalli ward, Yeshwantpur assembly constituency, by altering land records and bypassing legal procedures.</p>.<p>The action followed a complaint by BJP leader NR Ramesh.</p>.<p>The<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gba"> GBA </a>order said the irregularities have also caused revenue loss of several crores.</p>.Bengaluru: GBA, civic bodies back BDA’s 15-lakh sapling drive .<p>The suspension was based on a report by the corporation's joint commissioner, which noted that the layout was developed without approvals from planning authorities and over 50 khatas were created in the names of private individuals by manipulating manual registers of the revenue section.</p>.<p>The report recommended disciplinary action and suspension to prevent further tampering with records. It also recommended a criminal case against Manjula for creating fraudulent property ownership records and illegal 'A' khatas, causing loss to the public exchequer.</p>.<p>"This is an extremely serious case of tampering with official records," said GBA Special Commissioner (Revenue) Munish Moudgil in his report.</p>.<p>"The properties in A's name in manual registers were put in someone else's name by creating a new khata. 'A' khata was created without proper supporting documents and approvals from the competent authorities,” the report said.</p>