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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

ARO issues fraudulent 'A' khatas for unauthorised layout in Benagluru's Herohalli; suspended

The GBA order said the irregularities have also caused revenue loss of several crores.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 01:13 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 01:13 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsGBA

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