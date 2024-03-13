Arrest made by NIA not in connection with The Rameshwaram Cafe blast, police clarify

Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday detained one person from Ballari amidst a probe into the IED blast at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru, raising suspicions about arrest in the case. However, Ballari police told DH, that the arrest was made in connection with another case and was not related to The Rameshwaram Cafe blast.

Earlier in the day, online reports claimed that the man, who was detained by NIA, is suspected to have assisted the man who planted the bomb in the cafe on March 1.