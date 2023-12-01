Art and music show aims to revive Bengaluru's Kumudvathi river

The aim of the event is to revive the Kumudvathi river, which originates at the Shivaganga Hills in Nelamangala Taluk and is a tributary of river Arkavathi. “Over the last few years, the river has been getting dry so we have been putting efforts into rejuvenating the river,” said Gopal Navale, director of Guruskool, the venue for the event. At the event, Gopal will also share the story of the Kumudvathi river, and discuss various strategies to help preserve it.