Art and music show aims to revive Bengaluru's Kumudvathi river

In its second edition, the ‘Kumudvathi Revival Series’ will bring together the experience of live music and live painting alongside the Kumudvathi river on Sunday.
Kolkata-based artist Asit Poddar will create a painting in front of the audience while Carnatic musician D Balakrishna will play the veena alongside.
The aim of the event is to revive the Kumudvathi river, which originates at the Shivaganga Hills in Nelamangala Taluk and is a tributary of river Arkavathi. “Over the last few years, the river has been getting dry so we have been putting efforts into rejuvenating the river,” said Gopal Navale, director of Guruskool, the venue for the event. At the event, Gopal will also share the story of the Kumudvathi river, and discuss various strategies to help preserve it.
In an attempt to revive the waterbody, the organisation has installed infiltration planters, built small reservoirs and conducted tree plantation drives, along the river route.
“The audience will get to see how music translates into painting and how colours come alive in sync with music,” shares Balakrishna. He will be playing a nature-inspired evening raga. This will be followed by a sundowner performance by Sanketh, a city-based musician.
On December 3, 4 pm, at Guruskool, Chikkamaranahalli. For details, call 98441 11984 or email guruskool.art@gmail.com