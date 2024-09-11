Art Park remembers Rumale on Sunday

To celebrate Rumale’s 114th birth anniversary, the city-based art initiative is bringing its event to Rumale Art House in Rajajinagar. This will mark Art Park’s 79th edition. “Rumale dedicated himself to art and is an inspiration to many people. His story is inspiring. Through Art Park, people will also get an opportunity to visit the Rumale Art House which houses a majority of his artworks,” says S G Vasudev, founder. Launched in 2014, Art Park aims to bridge the gap between artists and the public. The event focuses on visual art and brings together 20-25 artists every month. Each artist sets up a stall and visitors get to interact with them and buy their artworks.

This edition will feature artists A M Prakash, Aishwaryan K, B H Lokesh, Bhaskar Rao, Dimple Shah, Hamalakshmi, and K S Appajaiah among others.