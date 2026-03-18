<p>An <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/art-exhibition">art exhibition</a> opening this Friday pays homage to Bengaluru’s greenery that continues to survive and thrive amid rapid urbanisation. Titled ‘Pockets of Resistance’, the show features 17 oil paintings and two soft sculptures.</p>.<p>The series explores both visible and hidden greenery, from avenue trees lining streets to lone trees wedged between buildings and weeds growing in the cracks of the pavement. </p><p>The compositions evoke the sight of flowers, leaves, and twigs scattered on the ground.</p>.Example of self-reliance through Chiteri folk art: Jhansi’s Pratibha becomes a successful entrepreneur.<p>For Bengaluru-based visual artist Kapila Nahender, the series is somewhat a metaphor for urban migration. She says that like leaves scattered by wind and rain, people are constantly arriving in and leaving Bengaluru, turning the city, like the earth, into a site for coexistence. </p><p>She also finds the sight of fallen leaves holding small pools of water after rain profound. Kapila says this is akin to how people form comfort zones to protect their identity while living in shared environments.</p>.<p><em>From March 20 to 29, 11 am to 6 pm, at Venkatappa Art Gallery, Kasturba Road. Entry free.</em></p>