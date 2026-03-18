Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Art show on Bengaluru's greenery to open on March 20

The series explores both visible and hidden greenery, from avenue trees lining streets to lone trees wedged between buildings and weeds growing in the cracks of the pavement.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 00:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 March 2026, 00:17 IST
BengaluruKarnataka Newsart exhibitionMetrolife

Follow us on :

Follow Us