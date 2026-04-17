<p class="bodytext">Finnish artist, Lina Can, brings together wool, cotton and silk to create muted statement pieces that carry a message of sustainability. She recently showcased some of her works at Sabha Blr on Kamaraj Road.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The 44-year-old artist moved to Bengaluru in October 2024 and works as a designer for a global fashion brand. Her art, she says, started as a way to reconnect with herself after motherhood. “I wanted a space that was just for myself. I started experimenting with textile art, and it just grew from there,” she explains. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Though she has been creating art for over a decade, she held her first exhibition in 2022 in Sweden, where she was living at the time. “Most people noted that they had never seen anything like it before. And that there was so much happening,” she recalls. She held her third exhibition in 2024 after being selected as one of the ‘New artists of Sweden’ by Liljevalchs Konsthall, an exhibition centre in Stockholm. </p>.Bengaluru: Artist showcases tapestries and mixed media works.<p class="bodytext">Lina grew up snorkelling and diving every summer. “I would spend my childhood summers in the Finnish archipelago, and that’s how I got hooked,” she shares, adding that she continues to enjoy it as an adult. Consequently, her work is informed by what she sees underwater. Sea urchins are a recurring motif, for instance, as are coral and sea anemone shapes.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The contrasting shapes and textures are knitted or crocheted separately and then assembled on a single canvas. “Most of them, which measure 45x30cm, take about a month on average. I have also been working on a large piece (170x80cm) for the past one-and-a-half years,” she says. Her exhibition at Sabha featured eight pieces, all marked by a muted colour palette of beige, brown, light yellow and white. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Most of the wool and yarn she uses are sourced from sheep farms in Sweden and from friends and family who do not have any use for it. “I never buy wool for my art,” she notes, adding that she prefers to work with natural fibres, but has on occasion used mixed yarn too. </p>.<p class="bodytext">While her day job takes most of her time, she hopes to host one exhibition every year.</p>