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Artistes hail amphitheatre plan at Bengaluru's Mahatma Gandhi Park

Taking the arts to the masses is the need of the hour, they say.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 22:24 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 22:24 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsMetrolifeMahatma Gandhi Park

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