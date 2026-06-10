Artistes invited to register for ICCR international cultural programmes

<p>Bengaluru: Applications have been invited from eligible artistes and cultural troupes in Bengaluru Urban district for registration under an initiative stemming from a cultural, arts and education cooperation agreement between the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and the Karnataka government.</p>.<p>Registered artistes and troupes may get opportunities to participate in international cultural festivals and programmes organised through ICCR, providing a platform to showcase their talent globally.</p>.India Foundation for the Arts unlocks city’s hidden history.<p>Interested artistes and troupes can download the prescribed application form from the Department of Kannada and Culture website and submit it, along with the required documents, to the Office of the Assistant Director, Kannada Bhavan, JC Road, Bengaluru-560002, by June 12.</p>.<p>For more information, call 080-22213530, an official release said.</p>