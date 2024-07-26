Artists cautious as Bengaluru cops go after rebellious tattoo

Ajay (name changed) has a tattoo studio in Marathahalli. He was “surprised” that posting photographs of one’s artwork can invite legal action. However, other studio owners advise their clients against getting provocative tattoos done. Akil Anand, co-owner of a tattoo studio in Indiranagar, says, “We receive requests to make deity tattoos on the leg or a third eye on the face. We turn them down,” he says.