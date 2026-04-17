<p>When travelling between Bengaluru and Mysuru, you are greeted with a strong stench near Kengeri. Popularly called the ‘Kengeri mori’, it was once a thriving river that provided drinking water to the city. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The city, with its increasing population, faces a water shortage every year, and successive governments have struggled to ensure a steady supply. Plans such as the Yettinahole project, which aims to divert water from west-flowing streams in the Western Ghats to drought-prone central and eastern districts, have stirred much debate. But once upon a time, five rivers shaped the geography of Bengaluru — the Arkavati, Vrishabhavati, Dakshina Pinakini, Suvarnamukhi, and Chinnar. Today, all five are highly polluted with the city’s sanitary and industrial waste. They have been declared “ecologically dead” by many researchers and NGOs such as the Paani Earth Foundation. </p>.<p class="bodytext">At the National Gallery of Modern Art, an experience centre featuring a 3D model of the journey of the Arkavathi and Vrishabhavati rivers is on display. The model is made entirely out of household waste. A collaboration between the Socratus Foundation and the Paani Earth Foundation, it is a part of the Proximity Project, an initiative to make sustainable choices a part of everyday life. </p>.From past to future: Bengaluru’s water lessons.<p class="bodytext">As part of the programme, a walk-through of the experience centre, a book talk on ‘Whose River is it Anyway?’, and a creative workshop to create your own river zine, is being organised on Saturday, 11 am to 1 pm at NGMA Bengaluru, Palace Road.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic"><em>The exhibition will run till May 31, and visitors must register in advance for specific walkthroughs. </em></span></p>