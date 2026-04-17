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Artwork on Bengaluru's vanishing rivers

The model is made entirely out of household waste.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 01:37 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 01:37 IST
BengaluruArtMetrolife

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