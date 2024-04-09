As Bengaluru grapples with heatwave, Pourakarmikas demand half-day workhour with no pay reduction  

Bengaluru: With the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting a heatwave, pourakarmikas are asking for immediate enforcement of half-day work hours with no pay deduction.

In a letter to the Urban Development Department, Department of Municipal Administration, and Social Welfare, Department of Karnataka, the All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU) has demanded that the workers be given drinking water, ORS, and buttermilk with additional breaks to protect themselves from heat stroke.

Deprived of clean water and hygienic toilets, pourakarmikas are at a greater risk of developing heat-related illnesses.