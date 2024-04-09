As Bengaluru grapples with heatwave, Pourakarmikas demand half-day workhour with no pay reduction  

Bengaluru: With the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting a heatwave, pourakarmikas are asking for immediate enforcement of half-day work hours with no pay deduction.
In a letter to the Urban Development Department, Department of Municipal Administration, and Social Welfare, Department of Karnataka, the All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU) has demanded that the workers be given drinking water, ORS, and buttermilk with additional breaks to protect themselves from heat stroke.
Deprived of clean water and hygienic toilets, pourakarmikas are at a greater risk of developing heat-related illnesses.
Several pourakarmikas DH spoke to admitted that working in extreme heat in the last few weeks has been exhausting. Some have fatigue, others said they have giddiness and require a break during work hours.
Pourakarmikas start their day at 6 am and work till 2 pm every day, which at times gets extended till 2.30 pm. The union wants the work hours to be cut down to 11 am, citing a notice from the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority to stay indoors between noon and 3 pm.
Although the disaster authority’s circular urges them to wear light-coloured cotton clothes, the fabric of uniforms provided to pourakarmikas are not suitable for high temperatures, one worker told DH.
“Last year, the government provided half-day work hours to pourakarmikas,” said Nirmala M, a member of AICCTU. “We demand the same this year, given the high temperature.”
Cleaning roads ends by 11 am, Nirmala said, but the workers are made to clean places stacked with solid waste. She said this could be stopped at least until the temperature returns to normal.
(Published 08 April 2024, 21:28 IST)