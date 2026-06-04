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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

As CM, can D K Shivakumar elevate his metro record from modest to phenomenal?

As Bengaluru development minister in the previous government, Shivakumar oversaw the metro project and took key decisions, such as building double-decker viaducts on all future lines.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 21:46 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 21:46 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsKarnataka

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