As CM, can D K Shivakumar elevate his metro record from modest to phenomenal?

<p>Bengaluru: D K Shivakumar's elevation to the top office in Karnataka may help expedite Namma Metro, a key public transport project seen as critical to solving Bengaluru's traffic problem, well-placed sources said. </p>.<p>As Bengaluru development minister in the previous government, Shivakumar oversaw the metro project and took key decisions, such as building double-decker viaducts on all future lines. He was also instrumental in releasing additional funds to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to repay loans and meet other expenses, the sources noted. </p>.<p>However, his record in metro expansion is rather modest. Bengaluru added just 26.44 km to its metro network in the last three years, or about 9 km per year. </p>.From free hand to full control: What D K Shivakumar's elevation means for Bengaluru?.<p>A key test for Shivakumar will be whether the metro network expands by 41.01 km by December 2026, a deadline he himself set last year. This includes opening the Pink Line (21.26 km) and the Blue Line's Phase 2A (19.75 km). </p>.<p>While Shivakumar could help expedite both lines through smoother inter-agency coordination and quicker decision-making, he is also expected to secure faster approvals from the Centre for Phases 3 and 3A. </p>.<p>"His elevation will help. Unlike Siddaramaiah, he has had a good rapport with the Centre and often visited union ministers to push things forward. So, as chief minister, he should be able to secure clearances faster if anything is being held up," one of the sources told <span class="italic"><em>DH</em></span>. </p>.<p>Phase 3 will consist of two corridors — a 32.3-km line from JP Nagar 4th Phase to Kempapura along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and a 12.15-km line from Hosahalli to Kadabagere along Magadi Road. </p>.<p>Groundwork on Phase 3 has yet to begin despite the Centre approving it in June 2024. In January, the BMRCL floated the first tenders covering 18.581 km of the phase. Tenders for the remaining packages have yet to be called, apparently due to concerns over the double-decker component, which will feature the metro line running above a road flyover. </p>.<p>Corridor 1 will include a 28.486-km double-decker and Corridor 2 a 8.635-km double-decker. </p>.<p>"Since the double-decker is his baby, Shivakumar can push to get the necessary clearances. Even if someone else becomes the Bengaluru development minister, Shivakumar will have the final say," the source explained. </p>.<p>As Bengaluru development minister, Shivakumar ensured the BMRCL received the necessary funds despite the strain caused by the guarantee schemes. </p>.<p>"In 2025-26, we received an additional Rs 1,250 crore to meet the revised cost of Phase 2. We also received Rs 810 crore as Cash Shadow Support to repay the loans," the source said. </p>.<p>The support helped the BMRCL after it rolled back the 5% fare hike that was due in February. </p>.<p>A second source said Shivakumar also needed to pursue the 36.59-km Sarjapur-Hebbal line under Phase 3A, whose alignment would be similar to be the tunnel road project, his brainchild. </p>.<p>However, the first source believes Shivakumar's elevation may not address the structural and legacy problems within the BMRCL. </p>.<p>"These problems will not change unless a technocrat is appointed managing director for 5-10 years and given a free hand," the source said. </p>